Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will be running routes against the ninth-worst passing defense in the league when his Tennessee Titans take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Westbrook-Ikhine has 201 receiving yards on 17 grabs (on 25 targets) with three TDs this campaign, averaging 33.5 yards per game.

Westbrook-Ikhine vs. the Steelers

Westbrook-Ikhine vs the Steelers (since 2021): 1 GP / 32 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 32 REC YPG / REC TD Pittsburgh has allowed four opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Steelers have surrendered a TD pass to seven opposing players this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed three players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 245.4 passing yards per game given up by the Steelers defense makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Steelers have totaled 10 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). The Steelers' defense is 15th in the league in that category.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-115)

Westbrook-Ikhine Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Westbrook-Ikhine has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 66.7% of his games (four of six).

Westbrook-Ikhine has received 12.9% of his team's 194 passing attempts this season (25 targets).

He has been targeted 25 times, averaging 8.0 yards per target (52nd in NFL).

Westbrook-Ikhine has registered a touchdown catch in three of six games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored three of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (25.0%).

With five red zone targets, Westbrook-Ikhine has been on the receiving end of 20.8% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Falcons 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 1 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

