Derrick Henry was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 9 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers begins at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Check out Henry's stats on this page.

In terms of season stats, Henry has run for 526 yards on 120 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 4.4 yards per carry, and has 15 catches (17 targets) for 138 yards.

Derrick Henry Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There is one other running back on the injury report for the Titans this week: Tyjae Spears (LP/ankle): 34 Rush Att; 198 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 18 Rec; 120 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Titans vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: November 2, 2023

November 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Henry 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 120 526 3 4.4 17 15 138 0

Henry Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 15 63 0 2 56 0 Week 2 Chargers 25 80 1 3 15 0 Week 3 @Browns 11 20 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Bengals 22 122 1 1 11 0 Week 5 @Colts 13 43 0 3 19 0 Week 6 Ravens 12 97 1 2 16 0 Week 8 Falcons 22 101 0 4 21 0

