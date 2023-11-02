The Nashville Predators' upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Cole Smith find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Cole Smith score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

In one of nine games so far this season, Smith has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Smith has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 22.2% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 33 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

