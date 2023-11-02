Should you bet on Chigoziem Okonkwo scoring a touchdown in the Tennessee Titans' upcoming Week 9 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Chigoziem Okonkwo score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Okonkwo's stat line displays 21 catches for 145 yards. He puts up 20.7 yards per game, having been targeted 32 times.

Okonkwo does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 4 4 35 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 3 7 0 Week 4 Bengals 3 3 29 0 Week 5 @Colts 9 5 33 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 2 18 0 Week 8 Falcons 6 4 23 0

