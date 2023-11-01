Don't be a fickle fan of Zaire Franklin and the Indianapolis Colts. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. More details, along with Franklin's updated stats, can be found below.

Zaire Franklin 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 117 2.0 1.5 0 3

Franklin Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 17 0 1 Week 2 @Texans 0.0 1.0 13 0 0 Week 3 @Ravens 1.0 1.0 15 0 0 Week 4 Rams 0.5 0.0 12 0 0 Week 5 Titans 0.0 0.0 12 0 1 Week 6 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 7 Browns 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 8 Saints 0.0 0.0 14 0 1 Week 10 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 15 0 0

Zaire Franklin's Next Game

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 TV: CBS

