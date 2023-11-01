Where to Get Zaire Franklin Colts Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Zaire Franklin 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|117
|2.0
|1.5
|0
|3
Franklin Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|17
|0
|1
|Week 2
|@Texans
|0.0
|1.0
|13
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Ravens
|1.0
|1.0
|15
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Rams
|0.5
|0.0
|12
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|12
|0
|1
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|11
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|14
|0
|1
|Week 10
|@Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|15
|0
|0
Zaire Franklin's Next Game
- Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26, 2023
- TV: CBS
