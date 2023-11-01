A matchup at the Virginia Tech Hokies is next on the schedule for the Valparaiso Beacons (4-5), on Saturday, December 9 at 12:00 PM ET.

Valparaiso's next matchup information

Opponent: Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech Hokies Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Cassell Coliseum

Cassell Coliseum Broadcast: The CW

Top Valparaiso players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Isaiah Stafford 9 18.8 4.8 2.4 1.7 0.3 37.6% (53-141) 36.4% (20-55) Cooper Schwieger 9 11.8 5.4 0.7 0.4 1.2 47.7% (42-88) 42.9% (9-21) Jaxon Edwards 9 8.6 6.1 0.7 0.6 1.8 37.0% (30-81) 33.3% (9-27) Jahari Williamson 8 7.0 2.0 1.3 0.6 0.0 35.3% (18-51) 37.9% (11-29) Jerome Palm 9 5.8 5.0 0.3 0.6 0.1 44.0% (22-50) 20.0% (1-5)

