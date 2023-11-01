If you're a die-hard fan of Valparaiso, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other Beacons apparel. For more info, continue reading.

Valparaiso team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Isaiah Stafford 7 17.9 5.1 2.6 1.6 0.3 Cooper Schwieger 7 12.0 5.6 0.7 0.6 1.3 Jaxon Edwards 7 8.6 6.7 0.4 0.6 1.9 Jahari Williamson 7 7.1 1.9 1.3 0.7 0.0 Jerome Palm 7 6.9 5.9 0.3 0.4 0.1 Ola Ajiboye 7 6.3 4.1 0.4 0.6 1.1 Darius DeAveiro 7 5.3 2.4 4.7 1.0 0.0 Sherman Weatherspoon IV 7 5.0 1.6 0.9 0.6 0.0 Kasper Sepp 3 2.7 1.7 0.3 0.3 0.7 Connor Barrett 1 2.0 4.0 1.0 1.0 0.0

Valparaiso season stats

This season, Valparaiso has won four games so far (4-3).

The Beacons have a 4-2 record at home and a 0-1 record on the road.

Valparaiso's signature win this season came on November 14 in a 64-59 victory against the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Beacons have played one game this season against Top 25 teams. That has led to a winless record of 0-1 in those contests.

There are 19 games left on Valparaiso's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Valparaiso games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Belmont A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Central Michigan A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Virginia Tech A 12:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Chicago State H 4:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Samford H 2:00 PM

