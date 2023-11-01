Tyrese Haliburton's Indiana Pacers take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Haliburton, in his most recent game (October 30 loss against the Bulls), posted 19 points, 13 assists and two steals.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Haliburton, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-110)

Over 21.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-145)

Over 3.5 (-145) Assists Prop: Over 10.5 (-105)

Over 10.5 (-105) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-141)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Celtics allowed 111.4 points per game last year, fourth in the NBA.

Allowing 44 rebounds per game last year, the Celtics were 18th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Celtics allowed 23.1 per contest last year, ranking them second in the NBA.

On defense, the Celtics allowed 11.6 made three-pointers per contest last season, fifth in the league.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 29 20 6 9 1 0 1 2/23/2023 39 22 1 14 3 2 3 12/21/2022 34 33 3 8 6 0 1

