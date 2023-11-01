If you're a huge fan of Southern Indiana women's basketball, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other Screaming Eagles apparel. For additional details, keep reading.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Southern Indiana team leaders

Want to buy Vanessa Shafford's jersey? Or another Southern Indiana player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Vanessa Shafford 5 13.2 7.2 2.0 2.2 0.8 Meredith Raley 5 10.6 3.4 1.2 0.4 0.2 Addy Blackwell 5 9.2 1.0 0.8 1.0 0.2 Madison Webb 5 9.2 5.6 1.6 0.4 0.4 Chloe Gannon 5 6.0 5.0 0.4 0.2 0.6 Triniti Ralston 5 4.2 0.6 1.4 1.2 0.4 Tori Handley 5 3.8 3.4 1.6 1.4 0.4 Sophia Loden 3 5.0 2.7 0.0 0.3 0.3 Lexie Green 5 2.6 1.6 0.8 0.2 0.0 Ali Saunders 5 2.2 2.0 0.4 0.6 0.0

Southern Indiana season stats

Southern Indiana has three wins so far this season (3-2).

The Screaming Eagles are 3-0 at home and 0-2 on the road this year.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Southern Indiana has no games remaining against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Screaming Eagles? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Southern Indiana games

Check out the Screaming Eagles in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Murray State H 8:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Saint Louis A 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Eastern Michigan H 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Cincinnati H 3:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Brescia H 2:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Southern Indiana this season.

Check out the Screaming Eagles this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.