Southern Indiana's 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues (the Screaming Eagles are currently 2-8) on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET, away versus the Indiana State Sycamores.
Upcoming Southern Indiana games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Sat, Dec 9
|Indiana State
|A
|2:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 19
|Saint Francis (IL)
|H
|8:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 22
|Southern Illinois
|A
|7:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 29
|Southeast Missouri State
|A
|8:30 PM
|Sun, Dec 31
|Lindenwood
|A
|3:30 PM
|Thu, Jan 4
|Tennessee State
|H
|8:30 PM
|Sat, Jan 6
|Tennessee Tech
|H
|8:30 PM
|Thu, Jan 11
|SIU-Edwardsville
|A
|8:00 PM
|Thu, Jan 18
|Little Rock
|H
|8:30 PM
|Sat, Jan 20
|Morehead State
|H
|4:30 PM
|Thu, Jan 25
|Western Illinois
|H
|8:30 PM
|Thu, Feb 1
|Tennessee Tech
|A
|8:30 PM
|Sat, Feb 3
|Tennessee State
|A
|4:30 PM
|Thu, Feb 8
|Eastern Illinois
|H
|8:30 PM
|Sat, Feb 10
|SIU-Edwardsville
|H
|8:30 PM
Southern Indiana's next matchup information
- Opponent: Indiana State Sycamores
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Hulman Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Southern Indiana players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jeremiah Hernandez
|10
|12.9
|2.0
|2.2
|1.0
|0.4
|41.2% (42-102)
|28.6% (8-28)
|AJ Smith
|9
|10.8
|10.0
|1.8
|1.3
|0.7
|43.0% (37-86)
|32.1% (9-28)
|Jack Mielke
|10
|8.8
|3.6
|0.3
|0.2
|0.3
|42.3% (30-71)
|41.9% (26-62)
|Kiyron Powell
|10
|6.2
|5.3
|0.3
|0.1
|1.7
|55.8% (29-52)
|-
|Jordan Tillmon
|7
|8.9
|3.0
|0.9
|0.6
|0.1
|35.3% (24-68)
|31.8% (7-22)
