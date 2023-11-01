Buy Tickets for Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons Women's Basketball Games
Coming up for the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons women (7-2) is a matchup at home versus the Saint Thomas Tommies, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming Purdue Fort Wayne games
Purdue Fort Wayne's next matchup information
- Opponent: Saint Thomas Tommies
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Hilliard Gates Sports Center
Top Purdue Fort Wayne players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Amellia Bromenschenkel
|9
|12.8
|7.1
|2.2
|1.2
|0.7
|48.4% (44-91)
|45.8% (11-24)
|Shayla Sellers
|9
|11.0
|4.1
|2.0
|1.4
|0.6
|45.1% (32-71)
|40.6% (13-32)
|Renna Schwieterman
|9
|10.1
|2.9
|0.8
|1.2
|0.3
|44.9% (31-69)
|45.5% (15-33)
|Audra Emmerson
|9
|9.9
|4.3
|2.7
|0.9
|0.1
|36.6% (30-82)
|35.7% (20-56)
|Destinee Marshall
|9
|9.7
|1.8
|2.4
|0.7
|0.1
|49.2% (32-65)
|35.0% (7-20)
