Coming up for the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons women (7-2) is a matchup at home versus the Saint Thomas Tommies, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Purdue Fort Wayne games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 St. Thomas H 4:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Western Michigan A 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Aquinas College H 11:00 AM
Sat, Dec 30 Milwaukee A 3:00 PM
Mon, Jan 1 Green Bay A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Robert Morris H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Detroit Mercy A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Oakland H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Cleveland State A 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Youngstown State A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Robert Morris A 12:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Chicago State A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Northern Kentucky H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Cleveland State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 IUPUI H 3:00 PM

Purdue Fort Wayne's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Saint Thomas Tommies
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Hilliard Gates Sports Center

Top Purdue Fort Wayne players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Amellia Bromenschenkel 9 12.8 7.1 2.2 1.2 0.7 48.4% (44-91) 45.8% (11-24)
Shayla Sellers 9 11.0 4.1 2.0 1.4 0.6 45.1% (32-71) 40.6% (13-32)
Renna Schwieterman 9 10.1 2.9 0.8 1.2 0.3 44.9% (31-69) 45.5% (15-33)
Audra Emmerson 9 9.9 4.3 2.7 0.9 0.1 36.6% (30-82) 35.7% (20-56)
Destinee Marshall 9 9.7 1.8 2.4 0.7 0.1 49.2% (32-65) 35.0% (7-20)

