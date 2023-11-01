Coming up for the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons women (7-2) is a matchup at home versus the Saint Thomas Tommies, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to catch the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Purdue Fort Wayne games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Purdue Fort Wayne's next matchup information

Opponent: Saint Thomas Tommies

Saint Thomas Tommies Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Hilliard Gates Sports Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Purdue Fort Wayne's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Purdue Fort Wayne players

Shop for Purdue Fort Wayne gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Amellia Bromenschenkel 9 12.8 7.1 2.2 1.2 0.7 48.4% (44-91) 45.8% (11-24) Shayla Sellers 9 11.0 4.1 2.0 1.4 0.6 45.1% (32-71) 40.6% (13-32) Renna Schwieterman 9 10.1 2.9 0.8 1.2 0.3 44.9% (31-69) 45.5% (15-33) Audra Emmerson 9 9.9 4.3 2.7 0.9 0.1 36.6% (30-82) 35.7% (20-56) Destinee Marshall 9 9.7 1.8 2.4 0.7 0.1 49.2% (32-65) 35.0% (7-20)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.