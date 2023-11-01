A game at home versus the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks is on deck for the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-1), on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to see the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Purdue Fort Wayne games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Southeast Missouri State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Bethune-Cookman H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Pittsburgh A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Northern Kentucky H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 Detroit Mercy H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Wright State H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Youngstown State A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 12 Robert Morris A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 IUPUI H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Cleveland State A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Northern Kentucky A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Milwaukee H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 4 Youngstown State H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 Cleveland State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 IUPUI A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Purdue Fort Wayne's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Purdue Fort Wayne's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Purdue Fort Wayne players

Shop for Purdue Fort Wayne gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Rasheed Bello 10 14.9 3.1 4.2 1.7 0.5 44.3% (54-122) 31.7% (13-41)
Anthony Roberts 10 14.9 5.2 1.1 2.2 1.0 52.2% (59-113) 34.5% (10-29)
Jalen Jackson 10 14.4 4.2 2.2 1.1 0.3 52.7% (48-91) 40.0% (8-20)
Quinton Morton-Robertson 10 12.5 2.7 3.0 2.0 0.0 48.3% (42-87) 48.2% (27-56)
Corey Hadnot II 10 8.4 1.3 1.9 0.6 0.1 39.2% (31-79) 25.6% (10-39)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.