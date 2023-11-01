Buy Tickets for Purdue Boilermakers Women's Basketball Games
The Purdue Boilermakers women (6-3) will next be in action on the road against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Purdue games
Purdue's next matchup information
- Opponent: Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Williams Arena
Top Purdue players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Abbey Ellis
|9
|14.8
|3.6
|2.0
|1.4
|0.0
|41.5% (44-106)
|27.3% (12-44)
|Madison Layden
|9
|10.9
|3.0
|1.0
|1.4
|0.6
|46.3% (31-67)
|46.8% (22-47)
|Rashunda Jones
|8
|10.9
|3.1
|1.5
|0.8
|0.3
|44.9% (31-69)
|35.7% (5-14)
|Mary Ashley Stevenson
|9
|9.4
|4.9
|1.1
|0.4
|0.6
|44.1% (30-68)
|0.0% (0-6)
|Caitlyn Harper
|9
|9.3
|3.9
|0.6
|1.1
|0.4
|54.1% (33-61)
|40.0% (8-20)
