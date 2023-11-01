The Purdue Boilermakers women (6-3) will next be in action on the road against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Purdue games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Minnesota A 2:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Notre Dame A 12:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Indiana State H 11:00 AM
Sat, Dec 30 Wisconsin H 6:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Rutgers H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Maryland A 4:30 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Iowa H 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Penn State A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Indiana H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Michigan State A 6:30 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Ohio State H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Nebraska A 8:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Illinois H 8:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Indiana A 2:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 Northwestern A 8:00 PM

Purdue's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Minnesota Golden Gophers
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Williams Arena

Top Purdue players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Abbey Ellis 9 14.8 3.6 2.0 1.4 0.0 41.5% (44-106) 27.3% (12-44)
Madison Layden 9 10.9 3.0 1.0 1.4 0.6 46.3% (31-67) 46.8% (22-47)
Rashunda Jones 8 10.9 3.1 1.5 0.8 0.3 44.9% (31-69) 35.7% (5-14)
Mary Ashley Stevenson 9 9.4 4.9 1.1 0.4 0.6 44.1% (30-68) 0.0% (0-6)
Caitlyn Harper 9 9.3 3.9 0.6 1.1 0.4 54.1% (33-61) 40.0% (8-20)

