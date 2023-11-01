The Purdue Boilermakers women (6-3) will next be in action on the road against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Purdue games

Purdue's next matchup information

Opponent: Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota Golden Gophers Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Williams Arena

Top Purdue players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Abbey Ellis 9 14.8 3.6 2.0 1.4 0.0 41.5% (44-106) 27.3% (12-44) Madison Layden 9 10.9 3.0 1.0 1.4 0.6 46.3% (31-67) 46.8% (22-47) Rashunda Jones 8 10.9 3.1 1.5 0.8 0.3 44.9% (31-69) 35.7% (5-14) Mary Ashley Stevenson 9 9.4 4.9 1.1 0.4 0.6 44.1% (30-68) 0.0% (0-6) Caitlyn Harper 9 9.3 3.9 0.6 1.1 0.4 54.1% (33-61) 40.0% (8-20)

