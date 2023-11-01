A game versus the Alabama Crimson Tide is coming up for the Purdue Boilermakers (8-1), on Saturday, December 9 at 1:30 PM ET.

Upcoming Purdue games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Alabama N 1:30 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Arizona N 4:30 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Jacksonville H 6:30 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Eastern Kentucky H 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Maryland A 7:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 Illinois H 8:30 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Nebraska A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Penn State H 2:15 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Indiana A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Iowa A 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Michigan H 9:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Rutgers A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Northwestern H 6:30 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Wisconsin A 1:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Indiana H 8:00 PM

Purdue's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Alabama Crimson Tide
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Location: Coca-Cola Coliseum
  • Broadcast: FOX

Top Purdue players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Zach Edey 9 23.7 11.2 1.1 0.1 2.9 63.6% (68-107) -
Braden Smith 9 11.7 6.0 7.1 1.7 0.1 48.8% (41-84) 42.3% (11-26)
Lance Jones 9 11.0 2.6 2.1 1.6 0.1 42.7% (35-82) 36.2% (17-47)
Fletcher Loyer 9 10.9 2.7 1.3 0.7 0.0 40.5% (30-74) 38.5% (15-39)
Trey Kaufman-Renn 9 6.7 4.0 1.1 0.2 0.3 48.8% (21-43) 37.5% (3-8)

