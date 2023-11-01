Do you live and breathe all things Purdue? Then take off that BBQ-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, T-shirts, and caps -- to show your pride in the Boilermakers. For more info, including up-to-date team stats, keep scrolling.

Purdue team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Zach Edey 7 21.9 10.7 0.9 0.1 2.9 Braden Smith 7 13.0 5.9 6.7 1.9 0.1 Lance Jones 7 10.3 2.6 2.4 1.7 0.0 Fletcher Loyer 7 9.9 2.7 1.1 0.9 0.0 Trey Kaufman-Renn 7 6.7 3.9 1.0 0.3 0.4 Myles Colvin 7 5.7 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.3 Mason Gillis 7 4.6 3.4 1.3 0.0 0.0 Camden Heide 7 3.7 1.9 0.6 0.0 0.6 Caleb Furst 7 3.3 3.4 0.6 0.3 0.4 Will Berg 3 6.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Purdue season stats

Purdue is unbeaten so far this season (7-0).

When Purdue took down the Marquette Golden Eagles (No. 3 in the AP's Top 25) on November 22 by a score of 78-75, it was its signature victory of the season thus far.

Against teams ranked in the Top 25, the Boilermakers are 3-0, winning all three games.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Purdue has four games remaining against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Purdue games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Northwestern A 9:00 PM Mon, Dec 4 Iowa H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Alabama N 1:30 PM Sat, Dec 16 Arizona N 4:30 PM Thu, Dec 21 Jacksonville H 6:30 PM

