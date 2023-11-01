The Boston Celtics (3-0) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (2-1) on November 1, 2023 at TD Garden.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers shot 46.9% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Indiana had a 23-22 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Pacers were the 24th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Celtics finished 20th.

The Pacers scored an average of 116.3 points per game last year, only 4.9 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics gave up to opponents.

Indiana went 30-22 last season when it scored more than 111.4 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Pacers put up 118.9 points per game last season, 5.3 more than they averaged away (113.6).

The Pacers conceded more points at home (119.7 per game) than on the road (119.2) last season.

At home, the Pacers sunk 14 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 more than they averaged away (13.2). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than away (36.6%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers Injuries