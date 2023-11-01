Pacers vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (3-0) are heavy, 11.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (2-1) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSIN. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5.
Pacers vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBCS-BOS and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-11.5
|231.5
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 231.5 points 44 of 82 times.
- The average total for Pacers games last season was 235.7 points, 4.2 more than this game's over/under.
- The Pacers went 43-39-0 ATS last season.
- Indiana won 25, or 39.7%, of the 63 games it played as underdogs last season.
- The Pacers had a record of 1-3 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +450 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 18.2% chance of a victory for Indiana.
Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- In 2022-23 against the spread, the Pacers had a better winning percentage at home (.561, 23-18-0 record) than on the road (.488, 20-21-0).
- In terms of the over/under, Indiana's games finished over more frequently at home (22 of 41, 53.7%) than on the road (20 of 41, 48.8%) last year.
- The Pacers put up 116.3 points per game last season, only 4.9 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics gave up.
- Indiana went 33-19 versus the spread and 30-22 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points last season.
Pacers vs. Celtics Point Insights (Last Season)
|Pacers
|Celtics
|116.3
|117.9
|10
|4
|33-19
|30-11
|30-22
|38-3
|119.5
|111.4
|29
|4
|29-15
|35-18
|26-18
|43-10
