The Notre Dame Fighting Irish women (7-1) will next be in action at home against the Purdue Boilermakers, on Sunday, December 17 at 12:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Notre Dame games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 17 Purdue H 12:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Western Michigan H 6:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Syracuse A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Pittsburgh A 6:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 North Carolina H 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Boston College H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Miami (FL) H 12:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Virginia A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Wake Forest A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Syracuse H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 UConn A 8:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Georgia Tech A 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Pittsburgh H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Louisville A 6:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Florida State A 12:00 PM

Notre Dame's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Purdue Boilermakers
  • Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Purcell Pavilion
  • Broadcast: ACC Network

Top Notre Dame players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Hannah Hidalgo 8 23.6 5.4 5.5 6.0 0.0 51.9% (70-135) 44.4% (16-36)
Maddy Westbald 8 14.1 9.5 2.4 1.1 0.8 51.1% (45-88) 36.8% (7-19)
Natalija Marshall 8 9.3 4.9 1.5 0.6 0.9 60.0% (33-55) 0.0% (0-1)
Anna DeWolfe 8 9.3 3.0 3.6 1.9 0.1 49.2% (30-61) 30.4% (7-23)
Kylee Watson 8 8.6 4.1 1.6 0.9 1.1 52.9% (27-51) -

