Coming up for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) is a game away versus the Marquette Golden Eagles, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming Notre Dame games
Notre Dame's next matchup information
- Opponent: Marquette Golden Eagles
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Fiserv Forum
- Broadcast: FOX
Top Notre Dame players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Markus Burton
|8
|15.1
|3.5
|3.9
|1.0
|0.3
|40.4% (44-109)
|19.2% (5-26)
|Tae Davis
|8
|10.4
|6.3
|0.6
|0.5
|0.4
|54.4% (31-57)
|8.3% (1-12)
|J.R. Konieczny
|8
|9.3
|5.1
|0.8
|0.6
|0.3
|44.2% (23-52)
|32.1% (9-28)
|Julian Roper
|8
|8.4
|5.4
|1.1
|1.1
|0.0
|42.9% (27-63)
|33.3% (9-27)
|Braeden Shrewsberry
|8
|8.0
|2.3
|0.9
|0.5
|0.0
|35.8% (24-67)
|30.0% (15-50)
