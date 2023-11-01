Where to Get Kenny Moore II Colts Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're a die-hard fan of Kenny Moore II and the Indianapolis Colts, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other team apparel. For additional info, continue scrolling.
Head to Fanatics to buy all your Kenny Moore II and Colts jerseys and other gear!
Kenny Moore II 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|67
|7.0
|1.5
|3
|5
Watch the Colts in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Moore Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Texans
|0.0
|1.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|1
|Week 4
|Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|1
|2
|Week 5
|Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|0.0
|3.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|1.5
|3.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|2
|2
|Week 10
|@Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kenny Moore II's Next Game
- Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26, 2023
- TV: CBS
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.