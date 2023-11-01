If you're a die-hard fan of Kenny Moore II and the Indianapolis Colts, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other team apparel. For additional info, continue scrolling.

Kenny Moore II 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 67 7.0 1.5 3 5

Moore Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 2 @Texans 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 3 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 4 Rams 0.0 0.0 8 1 2 Week 5 Titans 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 0.0 3.0 6 0 0 Week 7 Browns 1.5 3.0 10 0 0 Week 8 Saints 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 9 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 8 2 2 Week 10 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 6 0 0

Kenny Moore II's Next Game

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 TV: CBS

