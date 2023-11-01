A matchup at home versus the Eastern Michigan Eagles is on deck for the IUPUI Jaguars women (2-7), on Friday, December 15 at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the IUPUI Jaguars in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming IUPUI games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 15 Eastern Michigan H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 South Florida N 1:15 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Robert Morris A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 Youngstown State A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Detroit Mercy H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Wright State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Northern Kentucky H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Cleveland State A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Green Bay H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 Oakland H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Youngstown State H 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Purdue Fort Wayne A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Milwaukee A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Green Bay A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 14 Northern Kentucky A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

IUPUI's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Eastern Michigan Eagles
  • Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: IUPUI Gymnasium

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for IUPUI's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top IUPUI players

Shop for IUPUI gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Katie Davidson 9 17.7 3.2 1.8 1.2 0.4 40.3% (52-129) 36.7% (11-30)
Abby Wolterman 9 8.7 4.9 1.1 0.7 0.3 54.2% (32-59) 33.3% (2-6)
Jaela Johnson 9 8.3 2.9 2.2 0.6 0.0 34.2% (25-73) 30.4% (14-46)
Faith Stinson 9 8.0 4.8 0.8 0.3 0.6 42.6% (26-61) 23.3% (7-30)
Tahlia Walton 5 12.2 4.6 2.2 0.6 0.8 41.5% (22-53) 23.1% (3-13)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.