IUPUI team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Katie Davidson 6 16.2 3.7 1.5 0.5 0.2 Tahlia Walton 4 14.8 5.5 2.8 0.8 0.5 Abby Wolterman 6 8.8 5.0 1.3 0.7 0.5 Jaela Johnson 6 8.0 2.7 1.3 0.3 0.0 Faith Stinson 6 5.7 3.0 0.2 0.2 0.3 Logan Lewis 6 4.7 2.2 1.0 0.7 0.5 Jazmyn Turner 2 13.0 9.5 3.0 1.5 1.5 Jaci Jones 6 2.7 3.2 2.2 1.0 0.2 Alexa Hocevar 4 2.5 2.5 1.0 0.0 0.5 Kace Urlacher 6 0.5 2.7 0.7 0.3 0.3

IUPUI season stats

This season, IUPUI has won just one game (1-5).

The Jaguars have one home win this year (1-2) and are 0-3 on the road.

When IUPUI defeated the Eastern Illinois Panthers, who are ranked No. 348 in the RPI, on November 6 by a score of 77-72, it was its best win of the year so far.

The Jaguars have played two games this season versus Top 25 teams, and they have not yet picked up a win.

There are no games versus Top 25 teams left on IUPUI's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming IUPUI games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Wright State A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Milwaukee H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Evansville A 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 Eastern Michigan H 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 South Florida N 1:15 PM

