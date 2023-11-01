With a record of 3-6, the IUPUI Jaguars' next game is at the Eastern Illinois Panthers, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.

Upcoming IUPUI games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Eastern Illinois A 8:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Minnesota A 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Lindenwood H 12:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Defiance H 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Detroit Mercy H 12:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Cleveland State H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Robert Morris A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Youngstown State A 1:30 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Green Bay H 12:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Oakland H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Purdue Fort Wayne A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Robert Morris H 12:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Youngstown State H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Wright State H 12:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Green Bay A 12:00 PM

IUPUI's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Eastern Illinois Panthers
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Lantz Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Favorite: Eastern Illinois -5.5
  • Total: 132.5 points

Top IUPUI players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jlynn Counter 9 15.9 4.8 2.4 0.9 0.2 52.7% (58-110) 47.4% (9-19)
Bryce Monroe 9 11.0 1.4 1.7 1.1 0.0 33.7% (31-92) 33.3% (9-27)
Kidtrell Blocker 9 8.0 3.4 1.6 0.7 0.2 42.9% (30-70) 20.0% (4-20)
DJ Jackson 8 8.9 3.1 1.0 0.9 0.1 50.9% (28-55) 20.0% (1-5)
Vincent Brady II 9 6.4 1.8 1.4 0.9 0.1 33.9% (19-56) 20.6% (7-34)

