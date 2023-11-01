Indiana State (3-4) will continue its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET, at home against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

Upcoming Indiana State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Southeast Missouri State H 1:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Ohio A 6:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Purdue A 11:00 AM
Sat, Dec 30 Evansville A 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Drake A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Northern Iowa A 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Murray State H 6:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Belmont H 1:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Southern Illinois A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Missouri State A 3:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 Valparaiso H 6:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 UIC H 1:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Illinois State H 1:00 PM
Fri, Feb 9 Valparaiso A 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 UIC A 1:00 PM

Indiana State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Hulman Center

Top Indiana State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Bella Finnegan 7 12.6 3.0 1.4 1.7 0.3 34.1% (30-88) 26.7% (12-45)
Kiley Bess 7 12.1 4.9 2.6 1.6 0.1 43.9% (29-66) 32.1% (9-28)
Chelsea Cain 7 11.1 5.9 0.6 1.0 0.1 39.7% (31-78) 20.0% (1-5)
Mya Glanton 7 9.1 8.4 0.9 0.7 0.6 55.8% (24-43) 0.0% (0-1)
Asia Donald 7 8.0 1.7 1.4 1.3 0.0 34.8% (16-46) 33.3% (4-12)

