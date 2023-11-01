Just because you're sitting on the couch watching the Indiana State game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for the Sycamores with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

Indiana State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kiley Bess 6 12.2 4.3 2.8 1.7 0.2 Chelsea Cain 6 11.7 5.7 0.7 0.8 0.2 Bella Finnegan 6 11.7 3.2 1.7 2.0 0.3 Mya Glanton 6 9.7 8.8 0.8 0.8 0.7 Asia Donald 6 7.3 1.8 1.3 1.5 0.0 Ella Sawyer 6 3.8 2.8 2.8 1.3 0.8 Chloe Williams 6 3.7 3.5 0.3 0.8 0.5 Savannah White 6 3.5 2.7 0.3 0.8 0.3 Deja Jones 3 3.0 2.0 0.3 0.7 0.0 Keslyn Secrist 2 3.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0

Indiana State season stats

This season, Indiana State has won just two games (2-4).

The Sycamores have a 0-2 record at home and a 1-1 record on the road while going 1-1 in neutral-site games.

Indiana State's best victory this season came against the Northern Kentucky Norse, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 304) in the RPI. Indiana State secured the 85-82 win on the road on November 6.

The Sycamores have not played any games this season against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are no games versus Top 25 teams remaining on Indiana State's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Indiana State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Central Michigan A 1:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Southeast Missouri State H 1:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Ohio A 6:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Purdue A 11:00 AM Sat, Dec 30 Evansville A 3:00 PM

