Buy Tickets for Indiana State Sycamores Basketball Games
The Indiana State Sycamores (8-1) will be at home against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.
If you're looking to see the Indiana State Sycamores in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Indiana State games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Indiana State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Hulman Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Indiana State's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Indiana State players
Shop for Indiana State gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Isaiah Swope
|9
|19.7
|3.7
|2.1
|2.2
|0.1
|50.0% (64-128)
|44.7% (34-76)
|Ryan Conwell
|8
|15.3
|5.0
|2.3
|1.1
|0.1
|47.0% (39-83)
|44.9% (22-49)
|Jayson Kent
|9
|13.4
|7.4
|0.6
|0.4
|0.6
|67.2% (45-67)
|46.2% (6-13)
|Robbie Avila
|7
|16.4
|6.0
|3.6
|0.6
|0.6
|56.3% (40-71)
|40.0% (8-20)
|Julian Larry
|9
|10.0
|2.8
|3.4
|1.6
|0.3
|55.9% (33-59)
|58.8% (10-17)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.