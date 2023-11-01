The Indiana State Sycamores (8-1) will be at home against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

Upcoming Indiana State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Southern Indiana H 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Ball State N 1:45 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Tennessee State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Michigan State A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Evansville H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Northern Iowa A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Drake A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Belmont H 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Missouri State H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Murray State A 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 UIC A 8:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Belmont A 7:30 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Valparaiso H 7:00 PM
Tue, Feb 13 Illinois State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Southern Illinois A 7:00 PM

Indiana State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Hulman Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Indiana State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Isaiah Swope 9 19.7 3.7 2.1 2.2 0.1 50.0% (64-128) 44.7% (34-76)
Ryan Conwell 8 15.3 5.0 2.3 1.1 0.1 47.0% (39-83) 44.9% (22-49)
Jayson Kent 9 13.4 7.4 0.6 0.4 0.6 67.2% (45-67) 46.2% (6-13)
Robbie Avila 7 16.4 6.0 3.6 0.6 0.6 56.3% (40-71) 40.0% (8-20)
Julian Larry 9 10.0 2.8 3.4 1.6 0.3 55.9% (33-59) 58.8% (10-17)

