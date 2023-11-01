The Indiana State Sycamores (8-1) will be at home against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

Upcoming Indiana State games

Indiana State's next matchup information

Opponent: Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Hulman Center

Hulman Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Indiana State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Isaiah Swope 9 19.7 3.7 2.1 2.2 0.1 50.0% (64-128) 44.7% (34-76) Ryan Conwell 8 15.3 5.0 2.3 1.1 0.1 47.0% (39-83) 44.9% (22-49) Jayson Kent 9 13.4 7.4 0.6 0.4 0.6 67.2% (45-67) 46.2% (6-13) Robbie Avila 7 16.4 6.0 3.6 0.6 0.6 56.3% (40-71) 40.0% (8-20) Julian Larry 9 10.0 2.8 3.4 1.6 0.3 55.9% (33-59) 58.8% (10-17)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.