Next up for the Indiana Hoosiers women (7-1) is a game away versus the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to go to see the Indiana Hoosiers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Indiana games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Indiana's next matchup information

Opponent: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Jersey Mike's Arena

Jersey Mike's Arena Broadcast: BTN

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Indiana's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Indiana players

Shop for Indiana gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% MacKenzie Holmes 8 18.3 6.4 1.6 0.5 1.6 63.0% (63-100) 0.0% (0-4) Sara Scalia 8 16.5 4.5 2.5 1.0 0.0 46.8% (44-94) 45.1% (23-51) Yarden Garzon 8 11.5 4.1 4.1 0.9 0.4 42.9% (36-84) 41.4% (12-29) Sydney Parrish 8 8.5 6.1 2.4 0.6 0.3 35.8% (24-67) 28.2% (11-39) Chloe Moore-McNeil 8 8.0 2.6 4.8 1.8 0.4 45.6% (26-57) 33.3% (7-21)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.