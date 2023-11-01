The college football schedule in Week 10 is sure to please. The outings include the Notre Dame Fighting Irish playing the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Indiana.

College Football Games to Watch in Indiana on TV This Week

Ball State Cardinals at Bowling Green Falcons

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Wednesday, November 1

Wednesday, November 1 Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Doyt L. Perry Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Bowling Green (-5.5)

Wisconsin Badgers at Indiana Hoosiers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Wisconsin (-9.5)

No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Clemson Tigers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Notre Dame (-3)

Youngstown State Penguins at Indiana State Sycamores

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)

Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Dayton Flyers at Valparaiso Beacons

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Brown Field

Brown Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Butler Bulldogs at Morehead State Eagles

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Jayne Stadium

Jayne Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Purdue Boilermakers at No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Michigan (-32.5)

