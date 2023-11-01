Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big of a fan you are of Gardner Minshew and the Indianapolis Colts! Show off our team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, hat, or other apparel. Keep reading to find out more.

Gardner Minshew 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 163 256 63.7% 1,721 8 6 6.7 17 44 2

Minshew Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Jaguars 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Texans 19 23 171 1 0 2 3 0 Week 3 @Ravens 27 44 227 1 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Titans 11 14 155 0 0 2 1 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 33 55 329 1 3 2 4 0 Week 7 Browns 15 23 305 2 1 3 29 2 Week 8 Saints 23 41 213 2 1 1 3 0 Week 9 @Panthers 17 26 127 1 0 5 5 0 Week 10 @Patriots 18 28 194 0 1 2 -1 0

Gardner Minshew's Next Game

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 TV: CBS

