Coming up for the Evansville Purple Aces women (1-7) is a game at home versus the Lindenwood (MO) Lions, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

If you're looking to see the Evansville Purple Aces in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Evansville games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Lindenwood (MO) H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 Indiana A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Southeast Missouri State A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Indiana State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Northern Iowa A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Drake A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 12 Belmont H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Murray State H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 19 Missouri State A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Southern Illinois A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 26 UIC H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 Valparaiso H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Bradley H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 9 UIC A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 11 Valparaiso A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Evansville's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Lindenwood (MO) Lions
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Meeks Family Fieldhouse

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Evansville's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Evansville players

Shop for Evansville gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kynidi Mason Striverson 8 17.1 2.9 4.4 1.0 0.0 36.7% (47-128) 25.9% (7-27)
Maggie Hartwig 8 11.6 7.9 0.6 0.4 0.9 38.6% (27-70) 40.0% (8-20)
Barbora Tomancova 8 9.5 8.0 0.3 0.8 0.5 47.4% (27-57) 33.3% (1-3)
Alana Striverson 8 9.3 1.5 1.4 0.0 0.0 31.7% (20-63) 30.0% (12-40)
Nevaeh Thomas 4 10.8 5.5 0.0 0.5 0.8 37.5% (15-40) 0.0% (0-1)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.