Buy Tickets for Evansville Purple Aces Women's Basketball Games
Coming up for the Evansville Purple Aces women (1-7) is a game at home versus the Lindenwood (MO) Lions, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.
If you're looking to see the Evansville Purple Aces in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Evansville games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Evansville's next matchup information
- Opponent: Lindenwood (MO) Lions
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Meeks Family Fieldhouse
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Evansville's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Evansville players
Shop for Evansville gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kynidi Mason Striverson
|8
|17.1
|2.9
|4.4
|1.0
|0.0
|36.7% (47-128)
|25.9% (7-27)
|Maggie Hartwig
|8
|11.6
|7.9
|0.6
|0.4
|0.9
|38.6% (27-70)
|40.0% (8-20)
|Barbora Tomancova
|8
|9.5
|8.0
|0.3
|0.8
|0.5
|47.4% (27-57)
|33.3% (1-3)
|Alana Striverson
|8
|9.3
|1.5
|1.4
|0.0
|0.0
|31.7% (20-63)
|30.0% (12-40)
|Nevaeh Thomas
|4
|10.8
|5.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.8
|37.5% (15-40)
|0.0% (0-1)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.