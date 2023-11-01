Do you live and breathe all things Evansville? Then show your support for the Purple Aces women's team with some new apparel. For additional info on the team, including current stats, keep reading.

Evansville team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kynidi Mason Striverson 6 17.8 2.7 4.7 1.0 0.0 Alana Striverson 6 10.5 1.7 1.2 0.0 0.0 Maggie Hartwig 6 10.3 7.5 0.3 0.3 0.5 Nevaeh Thomas 4 10.8 5.5 0.0 0.5 0.8 Barbora Tomancova 6 5.8 6.2 0.2 0.7 0.3 Julia Palomo 6 4.8 2.2 1.2 1.8 0.0 Celine Dupont 6 4.0 6.7 1.0 0.3 0.7 Tene Smith 6 3.2 0.7 1.5 0.5 0.0 Tamesha Dozier 4 3.3 4.8 0.3 0.3 0.0 Madlena Gerke 5 2.4 0.8 0.4 0.2 0.4

Evansville season stats

This season, Evansville has won just one game (1-5).

The Purple Aces have a 0-3 record at home and a 1-2 record on the road.

Evansville's best victory this season came against the Chicago State Cougars, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 324) in the RPI. Evansville took home the 103-102 win on the road on November 26.

The Purple Aces have played zero games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this year.

There are one game versus Top 25 teams remaining on Evansville's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Evansville games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 UT Martin A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 IUPUI H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Lindenwood (MO) H 3:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Indiana A 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Southeast Missouri State A 12:00 PM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.