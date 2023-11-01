Evansville (7-2) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign on Saturday, December 16 at 4:00 PM ET, on the road against the Bellarmine Knights.

Upcoming Evansville games

Evansville's next matchup information

Opponent: Bellarmine Knights

Bellarmine Knights Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Freedom Hall

Freedom Hall Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Evansville players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Ben Humrichous 9 17.4 5.0 2.0 0.7 1.6 58.0% (58-100) 50.0% (24-48) Chuck Bailey III 9 9.6 2.6 0.9 0.3 0.1 45.2% (28-62) 37.5% (6-16) Antonio Thomas 9 9.6 2.6 2.6 1.6 0.0 49.1% (27-55) 38.5% (5-13) Yacine Toumi 9 9.2 5.6 1.6 0.7 0.3 60.0% (36-60) 22.2% (2-9) Joshua Hughes 9 8.7 4.7 1.1 0.1 1.6 55.8% (29-52) 20.0% (2-10)

