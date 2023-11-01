Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the Evansville Purple Aces! Show off your team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, cap, or other apparel. Continue reading to learn more.

Evansville team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Ben Humrichous 7 18.7 4.7 2.1 0.6 1.7 Chuck Bailey III 7 11.0 2.3 1.0 0.4 0.0 Yacine Toumi 7 9.6 5.6 1.9 0.7 0.3 Joshua Hughes 7 8.6 5.3 0.7 0.1 1.7 Kenny Strawbridge 6 10.0 3.8 2.7 2.3 0.0 Antonio Thomas 7 7.0 2.6 2.1 1.7 0.0 Tanner Cuff 7 6.3 5.4 3.7 1.4 0.0 Cameron Haffner 7 4.7 1.3 1.0 0.6 0.0 Gage Bobe 6 3.0 0.8 1.0 0.3 0.0 Braylon Jackson 2 7.0 2.0 0.0 0.5 0.0

Evansville season stats

This season, Evansville has put together a 6-1 record so far.

At home this year, the Purple Aces are unbeaten (3-0) while going 2-1 on the road and 1-0 in neutral-site games.

Evansville's signature win this season came on November 24 in an 85-77 in overtime victory over the Chattanooga Mocs.

This season, the Purple Aces have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Evansville has one game remaining versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Evansville games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Northern Iowa H 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 BYU A 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Bellarmine A 4:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 UT Martin H 8:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Tennessee Tech H 8:00 PM

