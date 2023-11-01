Where to Get DeForest Buckner Colts Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Before DeForest Buckner and the Indianapolis Colts hit the field, show your support with officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other apparel. Below, you can find additional details on the newest gear, along with a breakdown of Buckner's numbers.
DeForest Buckner 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|44
|7.0
|5.0
|0
|3
Buckner Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|1.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Texans
|1.0
|2.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|1.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|1
|Week 8
|Saints
|1.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Panthers
|1.0
|2.0
|4
|0
|2
|Week 10
|@Patriots
|0.0
|1.0
|8
|0
|0
DeForest Buckner's Next Game
- Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26, 2023
- TV: CBS
