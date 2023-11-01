It's not enough to simply be a fan of Butler. You need to look the part, too. Represent the Bulldogs by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other women's team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

Butler team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Caroline Strande 7 15.7 7.1 2.0 1.0 0.1 Jordan Meulemans 7 10.1 3.1 1.6 0.4 0.3 Rachel Kent 7 8.3 4.3 2.9 0.4 0.4 Sydney Jaynes 7 8.1 3.7 2.3 1.0 0.3 Ari Wiggins 7 7.0 2.1 2.3 2.1 0.1 Kendall Wingler 7 5.3 1.4 1.4 0.9 0.0 Riley Makalusky 6 4.8 1.3 0.3 0.2 0.3 Cristen Carter 6 4.3 4.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 Karsyn Norman 7 3.3 2.0 2.0 0.4 0.0 Lilly Stoddard 6 3.0 2.5 0.5 0.2 1.0

Butler season stats

Butler has won five games so far this season (5-2).

The Bulldogs are 4-0 at home, 0-2 on the road and 1-0 in neutral-site games this year.

On November 18, Butler picked up its best win of the season, a 53-47 victory over the Austin Peay Governors, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 174) in the RPI rankings.

This season, the Bulldogs haven't played a game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 22 games remaining on Butler's schedule in 2023-24, and three are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Butler games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Wisconsin A 1:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 Vanderbilt H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Chicago State H 2:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 UConn A 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Ohio H 1:00 PM

