The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) will next play at home against the California Golden Bears, on Saturday, December 9 at 12:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Butler games

Butler's next matchup information

Opponent: California Golden Bears

California Golden Bears Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Broadcast: Fox Sports 1

Top Butler players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Pierre Brooks 9 16.9 3.3 1.2 0.4 0.2 50.9% (55-108) 41.4% (24-58) Jahmyl Telfort 9 15.7 5.4 3.0 1.2 0.3 48.2% (53-110) 34.6% (9-26) DJ Davis 9 11.9 3.3 2.4 1.1 0.0 39.7% (31-78) 30.4% (14-46) Posh Alexander 9 10.3 4.4 5.3 1.9 0.0 42.3% (33-78) 26.1% (6-23) Andre Screen 9 7.8 5.6 0.0 0.1 0.3 77.8% (28-36) -

