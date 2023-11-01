The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) will next play at home against the California Golden Bears, on Saturday, December 9 at 12:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the Butler Bulldogs in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Butler games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Cal H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 15 Saginaw Valley H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 Georgetown H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 23 Providence A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 St. John's A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 5 UConn H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Marquette A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Seton Hall H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 16 Xavier A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 DePaul H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 23 Georgetown A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Villanova H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 2 Creighton A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Feb 6 UConn A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Providence H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Butler's next matchup information

  • Opponent: California Golden Bears
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse
  • Broadcast: Fox Sports 1

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Butler's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Butler players

Shop for Butler gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Pierre Brooks 9 16.9 3.3 1.2 0.4 0.2 50.9% (55-108) 41.4% (24-58)
Jahmyl Telfort 9 15.7 5.4 3.0 1.2 0.3 48.2% (53-110) 34.6% (9-26)
DJ Davis 9 11.9 3.3 2.4 1.1 0.0 39.7% (31-78) 30.4% (14-46)
Posh Alexander 9 10.3 4.4 5.3 1.9 0.0 42.3% (33-78) 26.1% (6-23)
Andre Screen 9 7.8 5.6 0.0 0.1 0.3 77.8% (28-36) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.