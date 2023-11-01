Buy Tickets for Butler Bulldogs Basketball Games
The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) will next play at home against the California Golden Bears, on Saturday, December 9 at 12:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Butler games
Butler's next matchup information
- Opponent: California Golden Bears
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Broadcast: Fox Sports 1
Top Butler players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Pierre Brooks
|9
|16.9
|3.3
|1.2
|0.4
|0.2
|50.9% (55-108)
|41.4% (24-58)
|Jahmyl Telfort
|9
|15.7
|5.4
|3.0
|1.2
|0.3
|48.2% (53-110)
|34.6% (9-26)
|DJ Davis
|9
|11.9
|3.3
|2.4
|1.1
|0.0
|39.7% (31-78)
|30.4% (14-46)
|Posh Alexander
|9
|10.3
|4.4
|5.3
|1.9
|0.0
|42.3% (33-78)
|26.1% (6-23)
|Andre Screen
|9
|7.8
|5.6
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|77.8% (28-36)
|-
