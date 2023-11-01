If you're a huge fan of Butler, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other Bulldogs apparel. For additional details, keep scrolling.

Butler team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Pierre Brooks 7 16.7 3.7 1.4 0.6 0.1 Jahmyl Telfort 7 13.9 5.0 1.7 1.0 0.3 DJ Davis 7 11.4 3.4 2.4 1.0 0.0 Posh Alexander 7 10.7 3.3 4.4 1.6 0.0 Andre Screen 7 7.6 5.7 0.0 0.1 0.1 Jalen Thomas 7 5.3 5.9 0.0 0.4 1.0 Landon Moore 7 5.0 2.0 1.3 0.3 0.0 Connor Turnbull 6 4.5 2.0 0.3 0.7 2.2 Boden Kapke 7 2.9 2.3 0.6 0.0 0.1 Finley Bizjack 7 2.1 1.1 1.4 0.3 0.3

Butler season stats

Butler has five wins so far this season (5-2).

The Bulldogs are 3-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 2-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Butler's best win this season came in a 70-56 victory on November 26 against the Boise State Broncos, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 52) in the RPI.

The Bulldogs, in one game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season, carry a record of 0-1.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, Butler has eight games remaining against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Butler games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Texas Tech H 6:30 PM Tue, Dec 5 Buffalo H 8:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 Cal H 12:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 Saginaw Valley H 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Georgetown H 6:30 PM

