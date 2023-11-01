Ball State vs. Bowling Green: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 1
MAC action features the Bowling Green Falcons (4-4) squaring off against the Ball State Cardinals (2-6) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The Falcons are favored by 6.5 points. An over/under of 39.5 points has been set for the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bowling Green vs. Ball State matchup.
Ball State vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Bowling Green, Ohio
- Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
Ball State vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|Ball State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bowling Green (-6.5)
|39.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Bowling Green (-6.5)
|40.5
|-240
|+195
Ball State vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends
- Ball State has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
- Bowling Green has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Falcons have won their only game this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
Ball State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+40000
|Bet $100 to win $40000
