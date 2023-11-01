The Bowling Green Falcons (4-4) host a MAC showdown against the Ball State Cardinals (2-6) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium.

Bowling Green ranks 103rd in scoring offense (22.3 points per game) and 62nd in scoring defense (25 points allowed per game) this year. Ball State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, putting up 295 total yards per game, which ranks seventh-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 56th with 360.5 total yards ceded per contest.

Find out how to watch this game on ESPN2 in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ball State vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Ball State vs. Bowling Green Key Statistics

Ball State Bowling Green 295 (126th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.6 (123rd) 360.5 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.5 (28th) 135 (91st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.1 (76th) 160 (120th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.5 (124th) 12 (76th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (118th) 6 (125th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (1st)

Ball State Stats Leaders

Layne Hatcher has racked up 566 yards on 65.3% passing while recording four touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

Marquez Cooper is his team's leading rusher with 121 carries for 584 yards, or 73 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well. Cooper has also chipped in with 14 catches for 130 yards.

Kiael Kelly has collected 343 yards (on 65 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Qian Magwood has collected 34 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 309 (38.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 46 times and has one touchdown.

Tanner Koziol has collected 247 receiving yards (30.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 29 receptions.

Ahmad Edwards' 17 catches (on 27 targets) have netted him 225 yards (28.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has 890 passing yards for Bowling Green, completing 57.4% of his passes and throwing five touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Terion Stewart, has carried the ball 110 times for 670 yards (83.8 per game), scoring seven times.

Camden Orth has been handed the ball 38 times this year and racked up 133 yards (16.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Odieu Hiliare's team-leading 226 yards as a receiver have come on 21 catches (out of 37 targets) with two touchdowns.

Taron Keith has hauled in 24 receptions totaling 224 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Harold Fannin has been the target of 23 passes and compiled 17 catches for 201 yards, an average of 25.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Bowling Green or Ball State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.