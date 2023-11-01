Ball State's 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues (the Cardinals are currently 6-2) on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET, away versus the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Upcoming Ball State games

Ball State's next matchup information

Opponent: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: E. A. Diddle Arena

Top Ball State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Madelyn Bischoff 8 12.9 2.3 1.0 0.6 0.0 45.8% (33-72) 52.9% (27-51) Ally Becki 8 11.0 3.9 5.1 1.8 0.4 39.1% (34-87) 23.1% (9-39) Nyla Hampton 8 9.3 2.0 4.1 4.1 0.4 45.3% (29-64) 31.6% (6-19) Annie Rauch 8 9.1 3.4 0.3 0.9 0.0 60.0% (27-45) 0.0% (0-3) Alex Richard 8 8.4 3.6 1.4 0.8 0.3 50.0% (27-54) 0.0% (0-1)

