Ball State's 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues (the Cardinals are currently 6-2) on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET, away versus the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Upcoming Ball State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Western Kentucky A 3:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Pittsburgh N 12:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Georgia N 12:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Oakland City H 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Western Michigan A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Akron A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Buffalo H 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Bowling Green H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Central Michigan A 11:00 AM
Sun, Jan 21 Toledo H 6:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Miami (OH) H 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Eastern Michigan A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Kent State H 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Ohio H 1:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Northern Illinois A 7:00 PM

Ball State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: E. A. Diddle Arena

Top Ball State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Madelyn Bischoff 8 12.9 2.3 1.0 0.6 0.0 45.8% (33-72) 52.9% (27-51)
Ally Becki 8 11.0 3.9 5.1 1.8 0.4 39.1% (34-87) 23.1% (9-39)
Nyla Hampton 8 9.3 2.0 4.1 4.1 0.4 45.3% (29-64) 31.6% (6-19)
Annie Rauch 8 9.1 3.4 0.3 0.9 0.0 60.0% (27-45) 0.0% (0-3)
Alex Richard 8 8.4 3.6 1.4 0.8 0.3 50.0% (27-54) 0.0% (0-1)

