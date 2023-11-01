Buy Tickets for Ball State Cardinals Women's Basketball Games
Ball State's 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues (the Cardinals are currently 6-2) on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET, away versus the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
Upcoming Ball State games
Ball State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: E. A. Diddle Arena
Top Ball State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Madelyn Bischoff
|8
|12.9
|2.3
|1.0
|0.6
|0.0
|45.8% (33-72)
|52.9% (27-51)
|Ally Becki
|8
|11.0
|3.9
|5.1
|1.8
|0.4
|39.1% (34-87)
|23.1% (9-39)
|Nyla Hampton
|8
|9.3
|2.0
|4.1
|4.1
|0.4
|45.3% (29-64)
|31.6% (6-19)
|Annie Rauch
|8
|9.1
|3.4
|0.3
|0.9
|0.0
|60.0% (27-45)
|0.0% (0-3)
|Alex Richard
|8
|8.4
|3.6
|1.4
|0.8
|0.3
|50.0% (27-54)
|0.0% (0-1)
