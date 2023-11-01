Do you live and breathe all things Ball State? Then show your pride in the Cardinals women's team with some new gear. For more info on the team, including current stats, keep reading.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Ball State Cardinals jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Ball State team leaders

Want to buy Ally Becki's jersey? Or another Ball State player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Madelyn Bischoff 6 14.0 2.5 1.0 0.7 0.0 Ally Becki 6 12.3 3.5 5.8 1.8 0.3 Annie Rauch 6 10.3 4.0 0.2 0.8 0.0 Nyla Hampton 6 8.8 2.2 4.3 3.8 0.5 Alex Richard 6 7.3 3.8 1.3 0.5 0.2 Marie Kiefer 6 7.0 5.5 0.5 1.0 0.8 Ana Barreto 6 6.3 1.8 0.3 1.0 0.0 Estel Puiggros 6 5.5 2.0 1.0 0.3 0.0 Hana Muhl 6 4.7 1.3 1.7 1.3 0.2 Sydney Bolden 4 2.5 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.0

Ball State season stats

This season, Ball State has a 5-1 record so far.

The Cardinals are 2-1 at home and 3-0 on the road this year.

In its signature win of the season, Ball State took down the Northern Iowa Panthers in a 75-64 win on November 18.

The Cardinals have played one game this season against Top 25 teams. That has led to a winless record of 0-1 in those contests.

There are one game versus Top 25 teams left on Ball State's schedule in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Cardinals? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Ball State games

Check out the Cardinals in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Saint Louis A 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 UConn A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Western Kentucky A 3:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Pittsburgh N 12:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Georgia N 12:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Ball State this season.

Check out the Cardinals this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.