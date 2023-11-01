Buy Tickets for Ball State Cardinals Basketball Games
With a record of 7-2, the Ball State Cardinals' next game is at home versus the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.
Upcoming Ball State games
Ball State's next matchup information
- Opponent: SIU-Edwardsville Cougars
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: John E. Worthen Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Ball State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Basheer Jihad
|9
|18.4
|7.1
|1.3
|1.1
|0.9
|52.3% (58-111)
|32.4% (11-34)
|Jalin Anderson
|9
|14.2
|4.0
|4.0
|1.2
|0.2
|42.7% (44-103)
|33.3% (13-39)
|Mickey Pearson Jr.
|9
|12.8
|4.7
|0.8
|0.7
|0.1
|43.2% (35-81)
|41.2% (14-34)
|Davion Bailey
|6
|10.3
|3.0
|1.3
|1.3
|0.0
|41.5% (22-53)
|46.4% (13-28)
|Trent Middleton
|9
|6.4
|2.4
|2.0
|0.7
|0.1
|43.6% (17-39)
|28.6% (4-14)
