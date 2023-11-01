Just because you're relaxing in your recliner watching the Ball State game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent the Cardinals with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Ball State Cardinals jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Ball State team leaders

Want to buy Basheer Jihad's jersey? Or another Ball State player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Basheer Jihad 7 17.3 6.1 1.7 1.3 0.7 Jalin Anderson 7 14.3 3.7 3.6 1.1 0.1 Mickey Pearson Jr. 7 12.9 4.4 0.9 0.7 0.0 Davion Bailey 6 10.3 3.0 1.3 1.3 0.0 Trent Middleton 7 6.1 2.6 2.3 0.9 0.1 Mason Jones 7 4.9 3.6 1.1 0.4 0.1 Ben Hendriks 7 4.1 2.4 0.6 0.3 0.9 Micah Bell 6 3.3 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 Zane Doughty 7 2.6 2.1 0.1 0.3 0.3 Joey Brown 6 2.3 2.2 0.5 0.3 0.3

Ball State season stats

Ball State is 5-2 this season.

The Cardinals are 5-0 at home and 0-2 on the road this year.

In terms of its signature win this season, Ball State defeated the Old Dominion Monarchs at home on November 11. The final score was 73-68.

This year, the Cardinals haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are no games against Top 25 teams remaining on Ball State's schedule in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Cardinals? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Ball State games

Check out the Cardinals in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Bellarmine H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Detroit Mercy A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 SIU-Edwardsville H 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Indiana State N 1:45 PM Thu, Dec 21 Minnesota A 8:00 PM

Check out the Cardinals this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.