Which team is going to come out on top on Wednesday, November 1, when the Bowling Green Falcons and Ball State Cardinals go head to head at 7:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Falcons. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Ball State vs. Bowling Green Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Bowling Green (-5.5) Over (39.5) Bowling Green 32, Ball State 13

Week 10 MAC Predictions

Ball State Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals' ATS record is 3-4-0 this season.

Ball State has a 3-2 record against the spread this season when an underdog by 5.5 points or more.

The Cardinals have gone over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).

The average over/under for Ball State games this year is 10.0 more points than the point total of 39.5 for this outing.

Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Falcons' implied win probability is 69.2%.

The Falcons have four wins in seven games against the spread this season.

Bowling Green is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

This year, four of the Falcons' seven games have hit the over.

The point total average for Bowling Green games this season is 45.6, 6.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bowling Green 22.3 25 28.7 22.3 18.4 26.6 Ball State 16.1 29 19.5 19.3 12.8 38.8

