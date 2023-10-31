Predators vs. Canucks October 31 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
You should watch Elias Pettersson and Filip Forsberg in particular on Tuesday, when the Vancouver Canucks play the Nashville Predators at Rogers Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.
Predators vs. Canucks Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Canucks (-150)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSSO
Predators Players to Watch
- Forsberg is among the top options on offense for Nashville, with seven points this season, as he has recorded one goal and six assists in eight games.
- Thomas Novak has made a major impact for Nashville this season with six points (four goals and two assists).
- This season, Ryan O'Reilly has scored four goals and contributed two assists for Nashville, giving him a point total of six.
- In the crease, Nashville's Kevin Lankinen is 0-0-0 this season, collecting 17 saves and allowing two goals (three goals against average) with an .895 save percentage (45th in the league).
Canucks Players to Watch
- Pettersson is one of Vancouver's leading contributors (13 points), via put up two goals and 11 assists.
- Through eight games, J.T. Miller has scored four goals and picked up eight assists.
- Brock Boeser's total of nine points is via six goals and three assists.
- Casey DeSmith's record is 2-0-1. He has conceded 10 goals (3.1 goals against average) and made 95 saves with a .905% save percentage (32nd in league).
Predators vs. Canucks Stat Comparison
|Canucks Rank
|Canucks AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|5th
|3.88
|Goals Scored
|2.88
|19th
|5th
|2.38
|Goals Allowed
|2.63
|7th
|27th
|28.1
|Shots
|30.8
|17th
|19th
|30.5
|Shots Allowed
|29.1
|9th
|7th
|25.93%
|Power Play %
|23.53%
|9th
|24th
|74.19%
|Penalty Kill %
|69.23%
|30th
