The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest against the Vancouver Canucks is set for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Colton Sissons score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Colton Sissons score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Sissons stats and insights

In three of eight games this season, Sissons has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has scored one goal against the Canucks this season in one game (two shots).

Sissons has zero points on the power play.

He has a 30.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 19 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

