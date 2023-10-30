The Indiana Pacers (2-0) host the Chicago Bulls (1-2) in a matchup of Central Division teams at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. The Pacers are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.

Pacers vs. Bulls Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: BSIN and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pacers -3.5 226.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

  • Indiana's games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 226.5 points 53 times.
  • The average number of points in Indiana's matchups last season was 235.7, which is 9.2 more points than the over/under for this game.
  • Indiana put together a 43-39-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Indiana was the moneyline favorite 18 total times last season. It went 10-8 in those games.
  • The Pacers went 6-4 when they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter (60%).
  • The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Pacers a 61.5% chance to win.

Pacers vs Bulls Additional Info

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

  • The Pacers had a better record against the spread at home (23-18-0) than they did on the road (20-21-0) last season.
  • The Pacers exceeded the over/under in 22 of 41 home games (53.7%) last season, compared to 20 of 41 road games (48.8%).
  • Last season the Pacers scored just 4.5 more points per game (116.3) than the Bulls conceded (111.8).
  • When Indiana put up more than 111.8 points, it was 33-19 versus the spread and 30-22 overall.

Pacers vs. Bulls Point Insights (Last Season)

Pacers Bulls
116.3
Points Scored (PG)
 113.1
10
NBA Rank (PPG)
 22
33-19
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 19-5
30-22
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 18-6
119.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.8
29
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 7
16-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 35-20
16-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 34-21

