Jalen Smith plus his Indiana Pacers teammates take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, a 125-113 win versus the Cavaliers, Smith tallied 13 points and six rebounds.

Now let's dig into Smith's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jalen Smith Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (+100)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bulls gave up 111.8 points per game last year, seventh in the league.

Allowing 43.3 rebounds per game last season, the Bulls were 15th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Bulls conceded 26 per contest last year, ranking them 22nd in the league.

The Bulls conceded 13.2 made 3-pointers per game last year, 29th in the NBA in that category.

Jalen Smith vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 6 2 4 0 0 0 0 1/24/2023 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 10/26/2022 29 15 9 2 3 2 0

