Bennedict Mathurin's Indiana Pacers match up versus the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game, a 125-113 win versus the Cavaliers, Mathurin tallied 13 points.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Mathurin, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Bennedict Mathurin Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-115)

Over 13.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+100)

Over 3.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+176)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were seventh in the NBA last year, conceding 111.8 points per contest.

The Bulls were the 15th-ranked squad in the league last season, allowing 43.3 boards per game.

Giving up an average of 26 assists last season, the Bulls were the 22nd-ranked squad in the league.

The Bulls allowed 13.2 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 29th in the league in that category.

Bennedict Mathurin vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 34 17 4 3 0 0 1 2/15/2023 23 14 4 2 2 0 2 1/24/2023 34 26 7 2 1 0 0 10/26/2022 27 15 2 4 0 0 2

