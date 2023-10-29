Zack Moss did not participate in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts' Week 8 contest against the New Orleans Saints begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Moss' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the running game, Moss has season stats of 114 rushes for 523 yards and four TDs, picking up 4.6 yards per carry. He also has 15 catches on 19 targets for 115 yards.

Zack Moss Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Elbow

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Colts.

Week 8 Injury Reports

Colts vs. Saints Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Moss 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 114 523 4 4.6 19 15 115 1

Moss Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Texans 18 88 1 4 19 0 Week 3 @Ravens 30 122 0 2 23 1 Week 4 Rams 18 70 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Titans 23 165 2 2 30 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 7 21 1 6 38 0 Week 7 Browns 18 57 0 1 5 0

