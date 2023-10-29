Will Zack Moss Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Zack Moss did not participate in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts' Week 8 contest against the New Orleans Saints begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Moss' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
In the running game, Moss has season stats of 114 rushes for 523 yards and four TDs, picking up 4.6 yards per carry. He also has 15 catches on 19 targets for 115 yards.
Zack Moss Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Elbow
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Colts.
Colts vs. Saints Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Moss 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|114
|523
|4
|4.6
|19
|15
|115
|1
Moss Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|@Texans
|18
|88
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 3
|@Ravens
|30
|122
|0
|2
|23
|1
|Week 4
|Rams
|18
|70
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|23
|165
|2
|2
|30
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|7
|21
|1
|6
|38
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|18
|57
|0
|1
|5
|0
